WalMart – Plainfield Recruitment

- Date/time: November 17th, 12:00am to December 9th, 12:00am
- Venue: WalMart - Plainfield
- Address: Indianapolis, IN
- Web: More Info
Are you a dynamic leader looking to build a future
with one of the largest e-commerce employers in the world?
Walmart is looking for dynamic leaders for its ecommerce facility in Plainfield, IN!
Walmart offers a competitive salary, a comprehensive benefits package that begins on day 1 and Free College Tuition!
Walmart E-Commerce Center is hiring for its Weekend Shifts! Starting Pay is up to $28.20 per hour.
Walmart offers flexible schedules, medical, dental and Vision after 89 days of employment! This weekend opportunity also includes free college education!
