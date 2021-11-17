Back To Events

WalMart – Plainfield Recruitment

Add to Calendar
WalMart - Plainfield
  • Date/time: November 17th, 12:00am to December 9th, 12:00am
  • Venue: WalMart - Plainfield
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN
  • Web: More Info
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

 

Are you a dynamic leader looking to build a future

with one of the largest e-commerce employers in the world?

Walmart is looking for dynamic leaders for its ecommerce facility in Plainfield, IN!

Walmart offers a competitive salary, a comprehensive benefits package that begins on day 1 and Free College Tuition!

Walmart E-Commerce Center is hiring for its Weekend Shifts! Starting Pay is up to $28.20 per hour.

Walmart offers flexible schedules, medical, dental and Vision after 89 days of employment! This weekend opportunity also includes free college education!

CLICK HERE

WalMart - Plainfield

Source: Walmart Imaging Dept / WalMart – Plainfield

WalMart - Plainfield

Source: Walmart Imaging Dept / WalMart – Plainfield

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 7 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close