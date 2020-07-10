Join Jules this Saturday from 2-5pm for opening day at the 90th annual Marion County Fair!

Marion County Fair’s staff and volunteers are committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment where the whole family can enjoy the excitement of the Marion County Fair. To achieve that goal in the era of the COVID-19 virus we have instituted these additional safety measures for the 2020 Fair. Please note that face covering are mandatory for entry. The fair will be open July 11-19th!

Visit MarionCountyFair.org for more details about the fair!

2020 Marion County Fair Health & Safety Guidelines Overview

