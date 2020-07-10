- Date/time: July 11th to July 19th
- Venue: Marion County Fairgrounds
- Address: 7300 E. Troy Ave., Indianapolis, IN
- Web: More Info
Visit MarionCountyFair.org for more details about the fair!
2020 Marion County Fair Health & Safety Guidelines Overview
Our staff and volunteers are committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment where the whole family can enjoy the excitement of the Marion County Fair. To achieve that goal in the era of the COVID-19 virus we have instituted a number of additional safety measures for the 2020 Fair. These include:
- Face coverings are mandatory
- Hand sanitizer stations placed at every intersection along Main Street as well as both entrances to the petting zoo.
- Hand washing stations at every bank of port-o-lets.
- Daily health screening of all employees, volunteers and vendors.
- Increased cleaning guidelines for high touch areas.
- Minimizing or eliminating common touch items such as condiment dispensers, water fountains, etc.
- Encouraging social distancing guidelines in ques for entrance, food vendors and attractions.
- Additional staff training on the recognition of flu-like illness and proper use of PPE.
- Visual screening of guest at the entry gates with additional screening for those who may look ill.
- Constant re-evaluation of safety procedures and maintain vigilance for opportunities to improve.We’re looking forward to seeing everyone for the 90th Marion County Fair on July 11th through the 19th for a safe and fun-filled Fair experience.