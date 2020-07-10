Back To Events

Marion County Fair

Marion County Fair
  • Date/time: July 11th to July 19th
  • Venue: Marion County Fairgrounds
  • Address: 7300 E. Troy Ave., Indianapolis, IN
  • Web: More Info
Join Jules this Saturday from 2-5pm for opening day at the 90th annual Marion County Fair!

Marion County Fair’s staff and volunteers are committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment where the whole family can enjoy the excitement of the Marion County Fair. To achieve that goal in the era of the COVID-19 virus we have instituted these additional safety measures for the 2020 Fair. Please note that face covering are mandatory for entry. The fair will be open July 11-19th!

Visit MarionCountyFair.org for more details about the fair!

2020 Marion County Fair Health & Safety Guidelines Overview

Our staff and volunteers are committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment where the whole family can enjoy the excitement of the Marion County Fair.  To achieve that goal in the era of the COVID-19 virus we have instituted a number of additional safety measures for the 2020 Fair.  These include:

  • Face coverings are mandatory
  • Hand sanitizer stations placed at every intersection along Main Street as well as both entrances to the petting zoo.
  • Hand washing stations at every bank of port-o-lets.
  • Daily health screening of all employees, volunteers and vendors.
  • Increased cleaning guidelines for high touch areas.
  • Minimizing or eliminating common touch items such as condiment dispensers, water fountains, etc.
  • Encouraging social distancing guidelines in ques for entrance, food vendors and attractions.
  • Additional staff training on the recognition of flu-like illness and proper use of PPE.
  • Visual screening of guest at the entry gates with additional screening for those who may look ill.
  • Constant re-evaluation of safety procedures and maintain vigilance for opportunities to improve.We’re looking forward to seeing everyone for the 90th Marion County Fair on July 11th through the 19th for a safe and fun-filled Fair experience.

 

