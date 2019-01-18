Back To Events

Live After Five @ Sun King Brewery

  • Date/time: January 31st, 5:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Sun King Brewery
  • Address: 135 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN

Don’t miss this month’s LIVE AFTER FIVE sponsored by Eli Lilly Diversity and hosted by Joe from the Joe and Alex show RadioNow 100.9 and Dani D from HOT 96.3! Live After Five is once every month and this month’s Live After Five will be hosted at Sun King Brewery. Live After Five is Indy’s hottest Young Professional Networking Series. Each month young professionals gather together over cocktails and refreshments to exchange contact information, business ideas, and develop professional networking skills that can be used in corporate America! Come join us at Live After Five Thursday, January 31st from 5:00pm-8pm at Sun King Brewery and as always we will be giving away the coolest prizes! Come out and network!

Proud Sponsor:

Eli Lilly Diversity

www.careers.lilly.com– Explore Link for new Opportunities !!!

