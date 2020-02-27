Get A New Job At The Radio One Career Fair!

Are you looking for a new career or possibly looking to take on a new challenge? We have good news for you — it is time to shine! Candidates of all ages, experience levels and industries are encouraged to attend! On Saturday, March 7th Radio One Indy will host a Career Fair at Martin University. Companies will be looking to fill full-time, part-time, intern and apprentice positions.

Local companies, trainers, educators and recruiters will be exhibiting for their open positions and guests can submit resumes and interview in person! There will be break out seminars and interactive classes to get our guests prepared for success! Dress to impress, we can’t wait to see you all there!

