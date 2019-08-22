CHREECE 2019

All lanes of Indiana hip hop are coming together again for a single day of “Cheers” and “Peace” – CHREECE! Be apart of one of the Midwest’s largest hip hop festival. With over 50 emcees, exclusive merchandise, numerous DJs, countless producers, this is a day you don’t want to miss!

Purchase tickets here. For more information on the CHREECE show, visit chreece.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: