Bring In The New Year With Us At The Pavilion

Join us on New Year’s Eve at the Pavilion as we bring in the new year at the most epic party of the year.

The Pavilion is definitely the place to be. The party includes aerialist, professional dancers, custom video production and a one of kind countdown experience. Guests will enjoy music playing top 40, dance, old school, house and soul. As if that wasn’t enough, there will also be a star-studded DJ Line up including DJ Hugh Jeffner, DJ Corey James and DJ FlyTy!

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit the Pavilion site here.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: