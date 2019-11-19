2019 Indianapolis Circle Of Lights

Come to Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Circle of Lights presented IBEW Local 481 on Monument Circle the evening after Thanksgiving – November 29th from 6 – 8 pm. Enjoy the debut of the Circle’s enhanced lighting and video elements with outstanding live entertainment, a festive beer garden, interactive displays and Santa, of course. Go to Downtown Indy’s website to learn more.

Cheers and Happy Holidays!

