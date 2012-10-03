Promotional Content
Watch the Beatles Chow Down on Fish and Chips

Just when you thought you’d seen every video imaginable of the Beatles, the BBC’s new Arena Hotel documentary series is offering up this clip of the Fab Four eating fish and chips in goofy style. It’s from the new behind-the-scenes feature Magical Mystery Tour Revisited, which airs on October 6th; standout elements of the clip include John Lennon’s feathered top hat, George Harrison’s pale blue suit that looks adorably too large on him and a jolly sing-along on a bus.

Arena Hotel is an interactive project that allows users to view a wealth of videos from the BBC’s famed, long-running documentary series Arena. READ MORE

Watch the Beatles Chow Down on Fish and Chips was originally published on mycolumbusjack.com

