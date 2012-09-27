Entertainment News
What Celebrity Got To See THIS!?

BEYONCE!

There will be no Blue Ivy sequel, just yet…

 

According to E!

‘Despite a flush of rumors claiming Beyoncé was pregnant, Jay-Z exclusively told E! News he and his wife are not expecting their second child just yet.

“Are you having another baby?” we asked Hov Wednesday night at the NBA 2K13 release at the 40/40 Club in NYC.

“Tonight?” Jay-Z quipped. “No.”

“What about in nine months?” we prodded.

“Not in nine months,” Jay said. “Absolutely not.”

But before then? What about in seven or eight months?

“No,” Jay said. “Not in one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight or nine months.”

Hear that, rumormongers? Definitely no baby on board for Hov and Bey.’

More of the story HERE

 


