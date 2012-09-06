Spotlight On Video Stars AT MTV VMAs Tonight

MTV’s biggest night kicks off this evening in Los Angeles with a new start time – 8:00 pm Eastern. The network decided to move the awards show up one hour so it would not get in the way of President Obama‘s speech at the Democratic National Convention tonight. Hosted by Comedian Kevin Hart, the VMAs are looking top last year’s explosive showing. Big performances are expected as the music industry’s elite descend on the Staples Center in Los Angeles. While there are sure be many surprises it will be hard to top last year’s jaw-dropping moment when Beyonce announced her pregnancy. The 31-year-old singer surprised everyone when she revealed her baby bump during a performance at last year’s VMAs.

As always, the VMAs are boasting a rock-star line-up of performances. The awards will feature performances from artists Rihanna, Frank Ocean, Taylor Swift, Green Day, Alicia Keys, and British boy-band One Direction. Apart from the elite performances, many other stars are set to shine as VMA presenters. The diverse cast of celebs set to present range from comedians to actors to music legends. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg will be presenting as well as Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, Mac Miller. The Fierce Five Women’s gymnastics team from the 2012 Olympics are also slated to present.

This year Rihanna and Drake have the best chances of picking up a several of Moonmen. The two are each nominated for five awards, leading all other performers. Katy Perry is not far behind with four nominations. A number of artists, including Beyonce, M.I.A., and Coldplay, have three nominations.

Nominations for 2012 VMAs:

Video of the Year:

Katy Perry, “Wide Awake”

Gotye, “Somebody That I Used To Know”

Rihanna, “We Found Love”

Drake feat. Rihanna, “Take Care”

M.I.A. “Bad Girls

Best New Artist

Fun feat. Janelle Monae, “We Are Young”

Carly Rae Jepsen, “Call Me Maybe”

Frank Ocean, “Swim Good”

One Direction, “What Makes You Beautiful”

The Wanted, “Glad you Came”

Best Hip-Hop Video

Childish Gambino, “Heartbreak”

Drake feat. Lil Wayne, “HYFR”

Kanye West feat. Pusha T, Big Sean and 2 Chainz, “Mercy”

Watch The Throne, “Paris”

Nicki Minaj feat. 2 Chainz, “Beez In The Trap”

Best Male Video

Justin Bieber, “Boyfriend”

Frank Ocean, “Swim Good”

Drake feat. Rihanna, “Take Care”

Chris Brown, “Turn Up The Music”

Usher, “Climax”

Best Female Video

Rihanna, “We Found Love”

Katy Perry, “Part Of Me”

Beyonce, “Love On Top”

Nicki Minaj, “Starships”

Selena Gomez and The Scene, “Love You Like A Love Song”

Best Pop Video

One Direction, “What Makes You Beautiful”

Fun feat. Janelle Monae, “We Are Young”

Rihanna, “We Found Love”

Justin Bieber, “Boyfriend”

Maroon 5 feat. Wiz Khalifa, “Payphone”

Best Rock Video

Coldplay, “Paradise”

The Black Keys, “Lonely Boy”

Linkin Park, “BURN IT DOWN”

Jack White, “Sixteen Saltines”

Imagine Dragons, “It’s Time”

Best Electronic Dance Music Video

Duck Sauce, “Big Bad Wolf”

Calvin Harris, “Feel So Close”

Skrillex, “First Of The Year (Equinox)”

Martin Solveig, “The Night Out”

Avicii, “Le7els”

Best Video With A Message

Demi Lovato, “Skyscraper”

Rise Against, “Ballad Of Hollis Brown”

Kelly Clarkson, “Dark Side”

Gym Class Heroes, “The Fighter”

K’Naan feat. Nelly Furtado, “Is Anybody Out There?”

Lil Wayne, “How To Love”

Best Art Direction

Katy Perry, “Wide Awake”

Drake feat. Rihanna, “Take Care”

Lana Del Ray, “Born To Die”

Regina Spektor, “All The Rowboats”

Of Monsters and Men, “Little Talks”

Best Choreography

Chris Brown, “Turn Up The Music”

Rihanna, “Where Have You Been”

Beyonce, “Countdown”

Avicii, “Le7els”

Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull, “Dance Again”

Best Cinematography

M.I.A., “Bad Girls”

Adele, “Somebody Like You”

Drake feat. Rihanna, “Take Care”

Coldplay feat. Rihanna, “Princess Of China”

Lana Del Ray, “Born To Die”

Best Direction

M.I.A., “Bad Girls”

Duck Sauce, “Big Bad Wolf”

Coldplay feat. Rihanna, “Princess Of China”

Frank Ocean, “Swim Good”

Watch The Throne, “Otis”

Best Editing

Beyonce, “Countdown”

A$AP Rocky, “Goldie”

Gotye, Somebody That I Used To Know”

Watch The Throne, “Paris”

Kanye West feat. Pusha T, Big Sean and 2 Chainz, “Mercy”

Best Visual Effects

Katy Perry, “Wide Awake”

Rihanna, “Where Have You Been”

David Guetta feat. Nicki Minaj, “Turn Me On”

Linkin Park, “BURN IT DOWN”

Skrillex, “First Of The Year (Equinox)”

Alexander Martin/sw

Copyright © 2012

Metro Networks Inc.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: