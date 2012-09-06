Peyton Manning Jerseys Banned!

Ahead of Sunday’s big game between the Broncos and Steelers, some students in Greeley are upset over a gang policy that prohibits them from wearing Peyton Manning’s number eighteen jersey.

“They told me I couldn’t wear 18 anymore because its a gang number and I had to take it off,” said Konnor Vanatta during an interview with KDVR on Tuesday.

Vanatta, a third grader in the Weld County School System, was disappointed to learn that the number 18 is considered to represent gang affiliations and is not allowed on clothing inside county classrooms.

“I’m pretty upset the schools have come down to this and I think they need to start paying attention the education the children are getting rather than then what they’re wearing,” added Pam Vanatta, the student’s mother.

A spokesperson for Weld County District Six explained the policy has been around for over three years and applies to the numbers 13,14,18,31,41, and 81.

“We’re broncos fans ourselves, it has nothing to do with that we’re just wanting to set a consistent solid, example,” said district spokesperson Roger Fiedler.

Just minutes after KDVR-TV aired the story Tuesday, reaction began pouring in from around the country. Many people even took the debate further by going online and arguing against the policy that the school district believes helps keep students safe.

source: kdvr.com (Denver tv station)

