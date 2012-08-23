Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger Announce Their Engagement

The news of Avril Lavigne and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger’s engagement is official. The couple appears on the September 10th cover of “Hello Canada,” opening up about their relationship after keeping it under wraps for months. On the cover, 27-year-old Lavigne flashes her 14-carat engagement ring. Inside, the two reveal that they met in February of 2012 while working together on Lavigne’s upcoming album. Kroeger popped the question on August 8th. He tells the magazine that the recording session was “incredibly powerful” and that he knew he was falling for the singer. Lavigne gushes about her new fiancé as well, saying that he is “extremely attentive” and makes her laugh everyday.

Lavigne was married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010 and dated reality star Brody Jenner on and off until earlier this year. This will be 37-year-old Kroeger’s first marriage.

