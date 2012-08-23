Entertainment News
Home

Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger Announce Their Engagement

Leave a comment
Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger Announce Their Engagement

The news of Avril Lavigne and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger’s engagement is official. The couple appears on the September 10th cover of “Hello Canada,” opening up about their relationship after keeping it under wraps for months. On the cover, 27-year-old Lavigne flashes her 14-carat engagement ring. Inside, the two reveal that they met in February of 2012 while working together on Lavigne’s upcoming album. Kroeger popped the question on August 8th. He tells the magazine that the recording session was “incredibly powerful” and that he knew he was falling for the singer. Lavigne gushes about her new fiancé as well, saying that he is “extremely attentive” and makes her laugh everyday.

Lavigne was married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010 and dated reality star Brody Jenner on and off until earlier this year. This will be 37-year-old Kroeger’s first marriage.

Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger Announce Their Engagement was originally published on imc.tv

Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger Announce Their Engagement , celebrities , entertainment

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 12 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close