NEW YORK — John Lennon’s killer, Mark David Chapman, was denied parole Thursday for the seventh time after officials in New York concluded that his actions showed a “callous disregard for the sanctity of human life.”

Chapman, 57, is scheduled to have his next appearance before the parole board in August 2014.

A statement released by the board said Chapman was interviewed via a video conference from the Wende Correctional Center in upstate New York on Wednesday. It said a full transcript of the conference would be released later. READ MORE

RELATED::

RELATED::

John Lennon Killer Mark David Chapman Denied Parole was originally published on mycolumbusjack.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: