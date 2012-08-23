National
John Lennon Killer Mark David Chapman Denied Parole

NEW YORK — John Lennon’s killer, Mark David Chapman, was denied parole Thursday for the seventh time after officials in New York concluded that his actions showed a “callous disregard for the sanctity of human life.”

Chapman, 57, is scheduled to have his next appearance before the parole board in August 2014.

A statement released by the board said Chapman was interviewed via a video conference from the Wende Correctional Center in upstate New York on Wednesday. It said a full transcript of the conference would be released later. READ MORE

 Megadeth’s Vocalist, Dave Mustaine Vows To Keep His Guns

 Dee Snider Rips Paul Ryan for Using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’

John Lennon Killer Mark David Chapman Denied Parole was originally published on mycolumbusjack.com

Killer , Mark David Chapman. John Lennon , murder , Parole

