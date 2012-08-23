Entertainment News
Home

Kevin Hart Is In Denial About His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Leave a comment

Kevin Hart keeps up laughing with his latest VMA promo skit starring country sweetheart Taylor Swift. The funny man storms into her dressing room, where she is singing a soft tune and demands for her to stop writing songs about their previous love affair. Only none of her songs are about him and…they never dated!

MUST WATCH: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West & Kevin Kart Are The “KKK” In VMA Skit!

To prove his case, he evens shows Taylor a photo of him and her casually walking down the street. But, once again he is exposed for the fraudulent picture. If you want more Kevin Hart, tune in to watch him host the VMAs on September 5th!

Check out the hilarious skit, below:

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

RELATED STORIES: Kevin Hart Tells Joy Bryant Black People Don’t Snowboard [VIDEO]

RELATED STORIES: The Funniest Kevin Hart Quotes

Kevin Hart Is In Denial About His Relationship With Taylor Swift was originally published on theurbandaily.com

kevin hart , taylor swift

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 12 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close