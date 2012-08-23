Kevin Hart keeps up laughing with his latest VMA promo skit starring country sweetheart Taylor Swift. The funny man storms into her dressing room, where she is singing a soft tune and demands for her to stop writing songs about their previous love affair. Only none of her songs are about him and…they never dated!

MUST WATCH: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West & Kevin Kart Are The “KKK” In VMA Skit!

To prove his case, he evens shows Taylor a photo of him and her casually walking down the street. But, once again he is exposed for the fraudulent picture. If you want more Kevin Hart, tune in to watch him host the VMAs on September 5th!

Check out the hilarious skit, below:

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

RELATED STORIES: Kevin Hart Tells Joy Bryant Black People Don’t Snowboard [VIDEO]

RELATED STORIES: The Funniest Kevin Hart Quotes

Kevin Hart Is In Denial About His Relationship With Taylor Swift was originally published on theurbandaily.com