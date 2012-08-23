Entertainment News
The Wanted Talk New Single, LMFAO Collaboration

The Wanted has a busy schedule ahead of them. The British boy band has been working on its third studio album for the past six months and tell “MTV News” fans have a lot to look forward to. Though the boys don’t have any specifics as far as a release date, they say the new album will be released in the first quarter of next year, at the latest. Singer Tom Parker says he thinks the first single from that album will be released before 2013. They also reveal more about their collaboration with LMFAO. Nathan Sykes says the band enjoyed working with the “Party Rock Anthem” duo and that the track they created together is “just insane.”

For now, The Wanted will be releasing another single from their latest self-titled EP in the coming weeks and are gearing up to hit the road with Justin Bieber. The Wanted is known for its 2012 singles “Glad You Came” and “Chasing The Sun.”

