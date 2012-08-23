New York State Senator Demands Apology From Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne isn’t feeling the love from one New York state senator. Malcolm A. Smith has demanded that the hip-hop star apologize for telling MTV News that he doesn’t like New York City. During a press conference Wednesday afternoon in the Big Apple’s Father Duffy Square, “The New York Times” reports that Smith said he was “angry,” “taken aback” and “shocked” by Weezy’s statement. He added that it’s particularly upsetting because his district of Hollis, Queens, is “essentially the home and the origin of hip-hop.” But Smith says New Yorkers are “forgiving people,” and they’re prepared to forgive Lil Wayne if he decides to make a sincere apology. So far, Wayne has offered no comment on the senator’s demand.

Although Smith was shocked by Lil Wayne’s remarks, those who know the rapper’s history may not have been all that surprised. Wayne was, after all, arrested after his first show in Manhattan back in 2007. He pleaded guilty to a weapons charge, and ultimately spent eight months behind bars on Rikers Island in New York’s East River.

