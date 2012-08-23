Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco ignited a firestorm when he released the song “B***h Bad.” People who hadn’t listened to the song’s content slammed the rapper for his choice of title. Lupe Fiasco is sure to generate more controversy with the visual for the song.

The lead single from Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1, “B***h Bad” discusses how the b-word winds up effecting our young people. Director Gil Green expertly intertwines the story of a young man and woman who go through life dealing with the effects of the word. When asked about the vision behind the video, Lupe Fiasco said, “I just wanted to have a conversation. It was more to just put it out in the world and see what happens.”

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

To drive the message home, Lupe dedicated the video to Paul Robeson and to the “many black actors who endured the humiliating process of blackface in America.” Many black actors who were forced to perform in blackface because there were no other roles available at the time.

How does the video make you feel? Does it plant the seed to change your use of the word ‘b***h’? Sound off in the comments.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Mariah Carey ft. Meek Mill & Rick Ross – “Triumphant (Get ‘Em)” [VIDEO]

NEW MUSIC: Brandy “Wildest Dreams”

Slaughterhouse & Eminem Will “Throw That” On The Ladies

Lupe Fiasco Calls Out Minstrels In “B***h Bad” Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com