Entertainment News
Home

Bobbi Kristina Unsure Her Father Is “Rising Above” His Alcohol Addiction [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Bobbi Kristina and Nick GordonBobby Brown may have checked into rehab to deal with his alcohol addiction, but there is one person who’s unsure if rehab will work this time around-his daughter Bobbi Kristina.

Bobbi K was recently spotted with her brother/boyfriend at LAX and when asked by TMZ, if her father is “rising above” his alcohol issues now that he’s checked himself into rehab.

“‘Rise above’ is not the word you should use” … Bobbi told the site … “Not at all.”

Take a look:

MUST READ:

 The Time Whitney Houston’s “Lioness” Came Out On Tika Sumpter On The Set Of “Sparkle”

 Bobbi Kristina & Nick Gordon Call Off Wedding

Bobbi Kristina Unsure Her Father Is “Rising Above” His Alcohol Addiction [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Bobbi Kristina , bobby brown

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 9 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 12 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close