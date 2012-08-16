Bobbi Kristina Unsure Her Father Is “Rising Above” His Alcohol Addiction [VIDEO]

Bobby Brown may have checked into rehab to deal with his alcohol addiction, but there is one person who’s unsure if rehab will work this time around-his daughter Bobbi Kristina.

Bobbi K was recently spotted with her brother/boyfriend at LAX and when asked by TMZ, if her father is “rising above” his alcohol issues now that he’s checked himself into rehab.

“‘Rise above’ is not the word you should use” … Bobbi told the site … “Not at all.”

Take a look:

