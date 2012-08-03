Entertainment News
Home

Tyra Banks Almost Quit “Top Model”

Leave a comment

In an interview with the New York Post, Tyra Banks revealed that she once completed ending her famed reality series America’s Next Top Model. Was it because it’s been on for eons now and it’s time for something else? No, and don’t think I peep the shade in that sentiment.

Actually, Tyra says she simply was feeling overwhelmed by all the work that goes into the show.

Via the Post:

“I’ve thought about turning the reigns over,” she tells The Post. “I had to be reminded that [ the show ] is my baby. A few years ago, I was willing to give my baby up for adoption!”

The former model, 38, says she has now engaged a personal, executive coach to help her cope with the pressures of running a global modeling empire.

“I am learning how to delegate, and how to empower people,” she says. “It has decreased my stress more. Now we are going to be producing so much more television.

“I didn’t produce more TV because I am so much a mico-manager, hands on. But now, I realize that in order to truly grow, I have to delegate and find amazing people that are better at it than me.”

Tyra has since cleaned house on the show – staffing it with all new judges to give it a new flavor.

However, eventually, she’d like to see the show go on without her:

“We have 24 formats around the Globe that don’t have me,” she says. “So (in this country), I would hope so.”

READ MORE HOT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

K. Michelle Comes For Toya: “If You Weren’t In That Room, You Need To Shu The F**k Up!”

Rick Ross Purchases Maybach Coupe For $1.2 Million, Talks “3 Kings” & Signing Trina

Nicki Minaj Stars In Jeremy Scott Adidas Commercial

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Tyra Banks Almost Quit “Top Model” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

america's next top model , tyra banks

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close