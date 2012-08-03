As Mathew Knowles recently noted, we are due for at least two new tracks from Destiny’s Child. Yet, those new gems from the DC vault will likely be all we get from the trio for quite a while. It seems that while Daddy Knowles is yappin’ about a DC3 reunion, the actual members themselves aren’t making any plans to regroup.

Speaking with MTV News, Kelly Rowland said of plans to reunite:

“If [reuniting is] something that we would want to do, you know, [we would do it] but in the meantime we’re just enjoying each other’s friendship. That’s the greatest gift of Destiny’s Child.”

On their relationships now:

“We have a good time together and I think that’s the most important thing. We don’t want to scratch each other’s eyes out; we love each other too much.”

Forward this video to Mathew when you get a chance:

Is it me or does Kelly sound more excited about her next root canal then she does going back to the group anytime soon?

READ MORE HOT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Beyoncé Shopping Documentary To Hollywood

Janet Jackson Did Not Slap Paris Jackson

Mimi And Stevie J. Talk Joseline And Her Pregnancy

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Destiny’s Child Reunion Rumors…Again was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: