Katherine Jackson Alludes That She Was Duped Into Arizona Trip

In her bid to regain custody of Michael Jackson’s three children Katherine Jackson issued a sworn declaration to the courts, which strongly suggest that she was barred from contacting her grandkids. TMZ has obtained the documents, where Katherine claims that she was scheduled to go on a road trip to see her sons perform in concert, but before she left an unnamed doctor showed up suggesting it would be better if she flew.

Katherine then revealed that when she landed she realized that she was in Tuscon, where she had been set up in a luxury spa. Katherine’s lawyer claimed in an earlier statement that “Her children took her to a spa … because she had high blood pressure.”

Once she was inside the room, Katherine claims that her phone and iPad were taken away, her in-room phone was off the hook and her television was unplugged. Katherine also claims that she asked about how her grandchildren were doing and was told “they were fine.” She didn’t know that she had been reported missing and her grandchildren were freaking out.

This clearly contradicts Katherine’s statement during her interview with ABC, where she called her trip to Tuscon a “short vacation.”

During the interview Katherine also stated why she didn’t contact anyone, saying “One reason I didn’t call is I just gave up my phone and I didn’t want to have any phone calls while I was here.”

Katherine has since been reinstated as permanent guardian of the children, and is splitting the responsibilities of a co-guardian with TJ Jackson, who was caring for the children when Katherine’s guardianship was suspended.

A judge will rule to make the co-guardianship between Katherine and TJ permanent on August 22nd.

Katherine Jackson Alludes That She Was Duped Into Arizona Trip was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Katherine Jackson , the jacksons

