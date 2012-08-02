Will Macaulay Culkin Live Till 2013???

SOURCE: inquisitr.com

The Child star from the very popular Home Alone movie series is reported by the National Enquirer as having a very strong and deathly Drug addiction. Here are some excerpts from his friends.

Word is Macaulay Culkin spends up to $6,000 a month on painkillers and has turned his Manhattan apartment into a “private drug den” where he spends hours every day getting high by himself or surrounded by fellow junkies.

“Macaulay Culkin is hooked on drugs and it’s killing him!” a source told the National Enquirer. “He’s addicted to heroin, oxycodone, Percocet and Vicodin. I have witnessed his drug taking, which has escalated over the past year and a half to the point where he needs serious help.”

Macaulay’s legal team denied the claims that the actor nearly overdosed and is buying thousands of dollars of prescription drugs, Radar Online reported.

Read more at http://www.inquisitr.com/290243/macaulay-culkins-heroin-addiction-will-kill-him-in-six-months-friends-say/#Ff8TkMAPhoQuVOlF.99

Macaulay Culkin will be 32 this year on August 26th