With Steven Tyler out and Mariah Carey in, Snoop Dogg wouldn’t mind stepping into the empty judging chair on “American Idol.”

Snoop, who is changing his name to Snoop Lion after an enlightening trip to Jamaica, said “I’ll do ‘American Idol.’”

“Idol” spokesman Neil Schubert would not comment on whether Snoop was being considered to fill the empty seat, reports TMZ.

If Snoop joins the team, will Randy Jackson have to find a new word other than “Dawg”?

Snoop Dogg Throws His Hat Into The “American Idol” Ring was originally published on theurbandaily.com