Katherine Jackson Reinstated As Guardian Of Michael’s Children

The Jackson family feud is seemingly simmering down… Jermaine Jackson recently withdrew his name from a family letter that claimed Michael’s estate was causing their mother extreme stress and now, Katherine Jackson has been reinstated as guardian of Michael’s three children–Paris, Prince and Blanket.

She and nephew TJ Jackson will share responsibilities, reports TMZ.

Her guardianship was temporarily suspended after she was reported missing when actually she was taking a break from her family at an Arizona spa.

Katherine does a “terrific job as guardian and the children love her,” said a court appointed investigator.

