Train Your Smile Happy!

A crooked smile is all well and good in the rom com world, but when it comes to the excessively perfectionist tendencies that dog us in real life, a symmetrical smile is apparently the prize if this scary little appliance is flying off the shelves.

The Happy Smile Trainer from the Japan Trend Shop supposedly shapes your mouth into a more appealing grin or, with a little black paint, makes for the strangest Batman fan accessory seen to date.

If recent research is to be believed, though, just wearing it should help you de-stress, though everyone around your pointing and laughing may offset whatever benefit you might have gleaned.

