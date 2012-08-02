National
Gabby Douglas Wins All Around Gold

SOURCE: USA TODAY

LONDON – In a moment all about color — gold, silver and bronze —U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas made history winning the most coveted hue of all, Olympic gold. Douglas, 16, became the first African-American, the first woman of color, to win the all-around title.

Douglas led from start to finish, topping Russia’s Victoria Komova. Russia’s Aliya Mustafina took the bronze. American Aly Raisman finished fourth after a tie-break ruling. She and Mustafina finished with 59.566 but the Russian won the bronze because the tie-breaker takes the top three scores of the day.

In her final event, the floor, Douglas began her routine to cheers of “Go Gabby!” As her techno music played, she had the crowd dancing as she turned North Greenwich Arena into Club Gabby. Cheers filled the place as she finished, her smile spread even wider as she fell into a bear hug from her coach, Liang Chow.

Douglas became the fourth U.S. gymnast to capture the coveted all-around title, after Mary Lou Retton, Shannon Miller and Nastia Liukin.

