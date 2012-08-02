Entertainment News
K. Michelle Denies Dating Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte

The Internet has been ablaze with rumors that “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star K. Michelle is dating 2012 Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte.

It was K. Michelle’s statement, during a press conference that led to the he say, she say. But, after causing some controversy, K. Michelle says, they are just friends!

“This is so out the blue and old news. I am single. I have friends and I support their endeavors! #carryon,” she tweeted.

Her rep released this statement:

“K. Michelle and Ryan Lochte are just great friends who support one another. Ryan and K. Michelle have known one another for some time, and their relationship is nothing more but wonderful and supporting friends in each other’s career.”

K. Michelle Denies Dating Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte was originally published on theurbandaily.com

