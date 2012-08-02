Entertainment News
Home

Lebron James Causes Stir After Asking Olympic Swimmer To Dinner!

Leave a comment

A very engaged Lebron James caused quite the controversy after asking Olympic swimmer, Lauren Perdue, out on a date! Perdue denied James. “Lebron James just invited me to dinner… Um wuuuutttt?!?” she tweeted.

MUST READ: 2012 Olympic Dream Team Unveiled!

She posted a photo of herself and Lebron to Instagram with the caption: ‘Oh heyy Lebron’! . [Girl..you know his fiancee was back at the room right?? What are you doing?].

After making Lebron seem like a thirsty cheater, she clarified, during an interview with the Charlotte Observer: “He was kind of joking but he was basically like, ‘Would you like to come eat with me at the dining hall?’ And I said, ‘Um, I’m sorry, I have a curfew. So I turned that one down.”

Lebrons fiancee, Savannah Brinson, is in London with him during the games.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE HOT STORIES ON THEURBANDAILY:

 

Lebron James Causes Stir After Asking Olympic Swimmer To Dinner! was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Lebron James

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close