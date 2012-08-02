Entertainment News
Oprah Goes Natural For O Magazine [PHOTO]

Oprah Winfrey is embracing her “natural” hair on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine’s September makeover issue.

The TV titan reveals in the mag that she once came close to chopping her hair off, but a friend helped talk her out of making a major mistake:

“I wanted to wear it close-cropped a la Camille Cosby but her husband, Bill, convinced me otherwise. ‘Don’t do it,’ he said. ‘You’ve got the wrong head shape and you’ll disappoint yourself.’ I took his advice.”

A makeover can change everything, according to Winfrey. “I even notice a change in my dogs when they get their summer cuts: they’re friskier and livelier, feeling more themselves once the weight of the hair is released.”

With a lot of black women embracing their natural curl, it’s great to see Oprah joining the movement!

