Entertainment News
Home

LaToya Jackson Lands Reality Show On OWN Network

Leave a comment

La Toya Jackson is about to get some face time with her own reality show courtesy of Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network. You would think that after watching your family air their dirty laundry in public over a will and custody battle, now may may not be the time to sign up for a reality show!

The 56 year-old Jackson will have the cameras following her as she documents her day-to-day activities, various business ventures and her relationship with her family.

This should be interesting!

Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of the latest celebrity news and gossip:

MUST READ:

Jermaine Jackson Withdraws His Name From Letter, Regrets Family Feud

Tito Jackson’s Daughter On Katherine Jackson: “I Don’t Think She Should Raise The Kids”

LaToya Jackson Lands Reality Show On OWN Network was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

latoya jackson

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close