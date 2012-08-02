National
Gay Marriage Supporters Plan Kiss-In At Chick-fil-A Stores

Lines were long yesterday at Chick-fil-A stores across the country as thousands came out to show their support for franchise president Dan Cathy, who recently made comments in opposition of gay marriage. The idea for a National Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day was first floated by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. Some 600-thousand people signed up online, pledging to take part. And more demonstrations are planned for tomorrow, only this time it’ll be the opposite side of the debate. Gay marriage supporters have promised to hold a kiss-in at Chick-fil-A restaurants on Friday.

