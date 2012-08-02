Entertainment News
Jermaine Jackson Withdraws From Family Revolt

Singer Jermaine Jackson is following the lead of his brother Tito and withdrew his name from a family written letter claiming Michael Jackson‘s Estate was failing at their job which was causing an insane amount of stress for his mother Katherine Jackson.

Jermaine, who was one of the siblings leading the charge against the estate, decided to take his name off the family letter. Although he removed his name from the letter, he says he still has “deep reservations” about the executors and their actions. Jermaine posted a long letter on his Twitter page where he stated, “I rescind my signature from the letter which was sent to the Estate, and which should never have gone public.”

“I still hold deep reservations about many issues involving the Estate, and I will continue to bring scrutiny and a resolute voice wherever we have cause for concern,” the singer continued. “But the way to address such matters is through the proper channels and via a private dialogue, not public conflict. In this spirit, I offer this statement by way of extending an olive-branch.”

Since Jermaine withdrew his name from the letter blasting Michael Jackson’s will executors, the only names that are still on the letter are Janet, Rebbie, and Randy. Only time will tell if they will reconsider their position on the matter, but it doesn’t seem likely.

