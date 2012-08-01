Nicki Minaj Stars In Jeremy Scott Adidas Commercial

Just when you think Nicki Minaj couldn’t get anymore cooky, she dons a bee-hive like bubble-coat, pink pants, yellow leg warmers and colorful kicks in the new Jeremy Scott Adidas commercial!

Nicki’s “A$$” partner–Big Sean–also makes an appearance in the campaign video that follows fashion trends all around the world!

Did you catch NBA Star Derrick Rose’s cameo?

Watch the spot, below:

