Anheuser-Busch To Raise Beer Prices This Fall

Anheuser-Busch is going to raise beer prices this fall. A spokesman for the brewer confirmed the price hike to the “St. Louis Post-Dispatch” but didn’t provide any specifics. Most industry experts think the price hike will mirror an increase in the cost of ingredients. A company executive recently said the cost of ingredients has gone up by a percentage in the “mid-single-digits.” Anheuser-Busch InBev owns some of the top selling beer brands in the country, including Budweiser, Busch, Michelob, Rolling Rock and Natural.

