Diana Ross To Sign Off On Michael Jackson's New Custody Agreement

Diana Ross is set to sign off on a new proposed custody agreement regarding Michael Jackson’s three children. Michael Jackson’s will stipulated that if his mother, Katherine, was unable to care for the children, Diana Ross was his next choice.

The diva is set to agree to OK a proposed custody agreement in which Michael Jackson’s three children, Paris, Prince Michael and Blanket will have two guardians –grandma Katherine Jackson and “TJ” Tito Jackson reports radaronline.

“Diana knows that the children are old enough to decide who they want to live with and she defers to what they want. While Diana hasn’t been a big part of their lives because she lives on the East Coast, she is very fond of them,” a source close to the said.

On Friday, it was announced that Katherine and TJ Jackson, would be petitioning to become co-guardians of the kids. The paperwork is expected to be submitted this week and the judge will have to sign off the proposed agreement.

Let’s hope this drama plays itself out in record time, these kids have enough drama in their lives to last a lifetime.

