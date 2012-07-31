Entertainment News
Bobbi Kristina & Nick Gordon Call Off Wedding

Bobbi Kristina and Nick Gordon have called off their engagement! Rumor has it that the couple “mutually” decided that it’s not the right time for them to get married, so do not look for an invitation in the mail! The couple are still dating and living together.

Whitney Houston’s and Bobby Brown’s progeny took to Twitter to once again declare her undying love for Nick while posting a pic of and the two holding hands, with a huge rock on her finger!

