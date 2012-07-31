audio
Home

Nicki Minaj “Pounds The Alarm” In Trinidad [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Queens rapper Nicki Minaj reps for the New York borough, but she makes sure the world knows she was born in Trinidad. Nicki returned to her native country for the splashy video for “Pound The Alarm.”

The video is the fourth to be released from Nicki’s sophomore album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. Young Money‘s First Lady throws on her best Carnival themed outfit and parades through the streets like she owns the place. In a sense, Nicki Minaj does own Trinidad because every time she lands on the island, she is treated like royalty.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Take a look at the “Pound The Alarm” video below.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Brooklyn MC Torae Goes “Off The Record” In Docu-Series [VIDEO]

Drake & Management Being Sued Over Unpaid Royalties

Andre 3000 Blocked Big Boi From Appearing On Frank Ocean’s “Pink Matter”

Nicki Minaj “Pounds The Alarm” In Trinidad [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Nicki Minaj

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close