Nicki Minaj “Pounds The Alarm” In Trinidad [VIDEO]

Queens rapper Nicki Minaj reps for the New York borough, but she makes sure the world knows she was born in Trinidad. Nicki returned to her native country for the splashy video for “Pound The Alarm.”

The video is the fourth to be released from Nicki’s sophomore album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. Young Money‘s First Lady throws on her best Carnival themed outfit and parades through the streets like she owns the place. In a sense, Nicki Minaj does own Trinidad because every time she lands on the island, she is treated like royalty.

Take a look at the “Pound The Alarm” video below.

