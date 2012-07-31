Entertainment News
U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team Wins Gold!

The U.S. women won their first team gold in gymnastics at the London 2012 Olympics, and it wasn’t even close. The ladies slayed their competition beating out Russia and Romania.

The American team was made up of Gabby Douglas of Virginia Beach, Va.; McKayla Maroney of Long Beach, Calif.; Aly Raisman of Needham, Mass.; Kyla Ross of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; and Jordyn Wieber of DeWitt, Mich.

Congratulations ladies!

