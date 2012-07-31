Town Hosts 9th Annual Mud Olympics

7th edition of the Mud Olympics

London wasn’t the only city Olympic athletes competed in this weekend. “The Local” reports the German town of Brunsbüttel played host to the ninth annual Mud Olympics on Sunday. Organizers say 34 teams gathered to compete in a variety of dirty events, including soccer, volleyball, handball and mud sledding. They played in the Elbe river mud-flats, and raised money for a local counseling service for cancer patients. There’s no word yet on how much the Mud Olympics brought in, but organizers say they hope to have bested last year’s biggest donation of more than 183-thousand dollars.

News Source: Oddity Central

