gossip
Home

Town Hosts 9th Annual Mud Olympics

Leave a comment
7th edition of the Mud Olympics

London wasn’t the only city Olympic athletes competed in this weekend. “The Local” reports the German town of Brunsbüttel played host to the ninth annual Mud Olympics on Sunday. Organizers say 34 teams gathered to compete in a variety of dirty events, including soccer, volleyball, handball and mud sledding. They played in the Elbe river mud-flats, and raised money for a local counseling service for cancer patients. There’s no word yet on how much the Mud Olympics brought in, but organizers say they hope to have bested last year’s biggest donation of more than 183-thousand dollars.

News Source: Oddity Central

gaming , Germany , Mud Olympics , Town Hosts 9th Annual Mud Olympics

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close