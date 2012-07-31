gossip
Home

London Police Rescue Hamster From Cat

Leave a comment
London Police Rescue Hamster From Cat

A British hamster is safely back in his home after London police came to the rescue this week. “The Mirror” reports the rodent, named Rolo, escaped from his cage and fell twelve feet from an open window. Constables Helen Hansen and Dave Kadwell spotted the animal being chased by a cat, and were eventually able to ward off the feline and trap Rolo under one of their helmets. They noticed a nearby home with a “Beware of Hamster” sign in a window, and decided to see if the residents were missing their pet. Debbie Rook, mother of Rolo’s two young owners, says they didn’t realize the hamster was even missing until the police knocked on the door. She added that they can’t believe Rolo survived his adventure, and are grateful to the constables for saving the day.

News Source: Sutton Guardian

London Police Rescue Hamster From Cat , police rescue

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close