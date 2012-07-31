London Police Rescue Hamster From Cat

A British hamster is safely back in his home after London police came to the rescue this week. “The Mirror” reports the rodent, named Rolo, escaped from his cage and fell twelve feet from an open window. Constables Helen Hansen and Dave Kadwell spotted the animal being chased by a cat, and were eventually able to ward off the feline and trap Rolo under one of their helmets. They noticed a nearby home with a “Beware of Hamster” sign in a window, and decided to see if the residents were missing their pet. Debbie Rook, mother of Rolo’s two young owners, says they didn’t realize the hamster was even missing until the police knocked on the door. She added that they can’t believe Rolo survived his adventure, and are grateful to the constables for saving the day.

News Source: Sutton Guardian

