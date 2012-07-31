COUPLE ALERT: K.Michelle Dating Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte

Rumor has it that “Love & Hip Hop” cast-member K. Michelle is dating Olympic hottie Ryan Lotche.

The reality TV star recently tweeted her support for the gold medal winner, who is currently in London competing in the 2012 Olympic games, in which she revealed her pet name for the swimmer. Sources say the couple have rekindled their relationship, the two started dating last year.

OK ITS GOING DOWN THE 2012 OLYMPICS JUST STARTED AND MY POOH @ryanlochte IS ABOUT TO KICK ASS. SO PROUD OF U. LUV YA— K.Michelle (@kmichelle) July 27, 2012

And let the whip ass begin @ryanlochte wins his first gold medal . I'm so fuckin proud of u!!!!!— K.Michelle (@kmichelle) July 29, 2012

Even though I can see these two together, because Lochte sure does have major swag (after all this is the man who steps up to the podium with grills), I’m not sure if this is true as Lochte’s mom recently said her son doesn’t have time for dating and he has been linked to Australian swimmer Blair Evans.

Take a look at K. Michelle hinting that she is dating someone training for the Olympics:

Check out Lochte’s fashion swag here

