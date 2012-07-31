Drake & Rihanna Score Most Nominations At MTV VMAs

When Rihanna told Drake she would take care of him, she wasn’t lying. The pair racked up the most nominations at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The Canadian rapper and Bajan bombshell each walked away with five nominations, including one apiece for Video of the Year.

Drake got his Video of the Year nomination for “Take Care,” which features Rihanna. The pop star scored a nod in the same category for the ubiquitous smash “We Found Love.” Rounding out the other slots are Katy Perry‘s “Wide Awake,” “Bad Girls by M.I.A., and newcomer Gotye with “Somebody That I Used To Know.”

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

All of Drake’s nominations were for the “Take Care” clip except for Best Hip-Hop Video. His collaboration with Lil Wayne called “HYFR” secured Drake’s position in that race. “Take Care” got Drake looks in the Best Art Direction, Best Male Video, and Best Cinematography. As for Rihanna, “We Found Love” was nominated for Best Female Video and Best Pop Video. Her other single “Where Have You Been” secured Best Choreography and Best Visual Effects nominations.

The MTV Video Music Awards are scheduled to air live on September 6th. Alicia Keys has already been announced as a performer. Will you be watching MTV’s biggest awards show when it airs? Do you think Rihanna and Drake will sweep?

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Video of the Year

Katy Perry, “Wide Awake”

Gotye, “Somebody That I Used To Know”

Rihanna, “We Found Love”

Drake feat. Rihanna, “Take Care”

M.I.A., “Bad Girls”

Best New Artist

Fun. feat. Janelle Monae, “We Are Young”

Carly Rae Jepsen, “Call Me Maybe”

Frank Ocean, “Swim Good”

One Direction, “What Makes You Beautiful”

The Wanted, “Glad You Came”

Best Hip-Hop Video

Childish Gambino, “Heartbeat”

Drake feat. Lil Wayne, “HYFR”

Kanye West feat. Pusha T, Big Sean & 2 Chainz, “Mercy”

Watch the Throne, “Paris”

Nicki Minaj feat. 2 Chainz, “Beez in the Trap”

Best Male Video

Justin Bieber, “Boyfriend”

Frank Ocean, “Swim Good”

Drake feat. Rihanna, “Take Care”

Chris Brown, “Turn Up the Music”

Usher, “Climax”

Best Female Video

Rihanna, “We Found Love”

Katy Perry, “Part of Me”

Beyoncé, “Love on Top”

Nicki Minaj, “Starships”

Selena Gomez & The Scene, “Love You Like a Love Song”

Best Pop Video

One Direction, “What Makes You Beautiful”

Fun. feat. Janelle Monae, “We Are Young”

Rihanna, “We Found Love”

Justin Bieber, “Boyfriend”

Maroon 5 feat. Wiz Khalifa, “Payphone”

Best Rock Video

Coldplay, “Paradise”

The Black Keys, “Lonely Boy”

Linkin Park, “BURN IT DOWN”

Jack White, “Sixteen Saltines”

Imagine Dragons, “It’s Time”

Best Electronic Dance Music Video

Duck Sauce, “Big Bad Wolf”

Calvin Harris, “Feel So Close”

Skrillex, “First of the Year (Equinox)”

Martin Solveig, “The Night Out”

Avicii, “Le7els”

Best Video With a Message

Demi Lovato, “Skyscraper”

Rise Against, “Ballad of Hollis Brown”

Kelly Clarkson, “Dark Side”

Gym Class Heroes, “The Fighter”

K’Naan feat. Nelly Furtado, “Is Anybody Out There?”

Lil Wayne, “How to Love”

Best Art Direction

Katy Perry, “Wide Awake”

Drake feat. Rihanna, “Take Care”

Lana Del Rey, “Born to Die”

Regina Spektor, “All the Rowboats”

Of Monsters & Men, “Little Talks”

Best Choreography

Chris Brown, “Turn Up the Music”

Rihanna, “Where Have You Been”

Beyoncé, “Countdown”

Avicii, “Le7els”

Jennifer Lopez f/Pitbull, “Dance Again”

Best Cinematography

M.I.A., “Bad Girls”

Adele, “Someone Like You”

Drake feat. Rihanna, “Take Care”

Coldplay feat. Rihanna, “Princess of China”

Lana Del Rey, “Born to Die”

Best Direction

M.I.A., “Bad Girls”

Duck Sauce, “Big Bad Wolf”

Coldplay feat. Rihanna, “Princess of China”

Frank Ocean, “Swim Good”

Watch the Throne, “Otis”

Best Editing

Beyoncé, “Countdown”

A$AP Rocky, “Goldie”

Gotye, “Somebody That I Used to Know”

Watch the Throne, “Paris”

Kanye West feat. Pusha T, Big Sean and 2 Chainz, “Mercy”

Best Visual Effects

Katy Perry, “Wide Awake”

Rihanna, “Where Have You Been”

David Guetta feat. Nicki Minaj, “Turn Me On”

Linkin Park, “BURN IT DOWN”

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Andre 3000 Blocked Big Boi From Appearing On Frank Ocean’s “Pink Matter”

Rick Ross Shouts Out Stevie J.: That’s “A Real Special Dude”

Ludacris Throws A ‘Project X’ Style Party In New Video

Drake & Rihanna Score Most Nominations At MTV VMAs was originally published on theurbandaily.com