Kobe Bryant Cheating on His Wife at Olympics!?

You’d think a world famous athlete formerly involved in a sexual assault case and currently in the midst of repairing a fragile marriage would try to avoid being photographed shirtless and in the company of two young, attractive women. Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant found himself in that exact situation while traveling in Spain with Team USA.

TMZ got their hands on a pair of photos that show a topless Bryant sandwiched between two women at an after party in Barcelona early last week. While nothing scandalous took place — Bryant reportedly disrobed because someone spilled an entire drink on his shirt – some believe the compromising photos where enough to cause Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant to book a flight over to London to be with her man during the Games. (She landed in England two days after the photos surfaced.) According to a TMZ source, Vanessa is livid her husband put himself in a position to have these kinds of photos taken.

The manufactured controversy comes just months after Vanessa called off divorce proceedings with Kobe under allegations of infidelity in the hope of reconciliation. Kobe and Vanessa have been married for two years and have two children together.

