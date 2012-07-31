gossip
Kristen Stewart Asked To Move Out

The distance between “Twilight Saga” stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart appears to be widening.  People.com says Pattinson has asked Stewart to move out of the Los Angeles home they shared following Kristen’s cheating confession.  Moving trucks were spotted at the home over the weekend.  A source says Robert isn’t going to be able to get past the betrayal.  Stewart issued a public apology last week in which admitted to a “momentary indiscretion” with married director Rupert Sanders, who guided her through the movie “Snow White and the Huntsman.”  Sanders also issued his own apology to his wife, British model Liberty Ross.

Stewart and Pattinson met while filming the wildly popular “Twilight Saga” films, playing lovers Bella and Edward in the vampire romance.  The franchise’s final installment is due to arrive in theaters on November 16th, which means the two will be forced to share space again in public for promotional purposes in the weeks leading up to the film’s release.

