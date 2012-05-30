sports
Terrell Owens Cut From An Indoor Football League Team

Terrell Owens Cut From Indoor Football TeamFormer NFL wide receiver Terrell Owen’s fall from grace has proved to be a long and arduous one. Terrell Owens was recently cut from the Indoor Football League’s Allen Wranglers.

As you probably expected, Owens’ showboating and diva attitude caused him to lose another source of income. The Wranglers’ president  Tommy Benizio said the decision to let T.O. go was based on performance. However, Benizio did acknowledge the fact Owens skipped an important team appearance at a children’s hospital in Allen, Texas. Owens has also been cut from the Allen Wranglers ownership group.

T.O. has only been with the Wranglers for one season. When he announced he would be playing for the IFL, many pegged Owens’ choice as hustling backwards. People have speculated how embarrassing it must be for a former NFL star to have to play for an indoor league instead of the big time.

During his one season with the Wranglers, Terrell Owens posted 1o touchdowns in 8 games. T.O. hoped his performance in the IFL would spark interest with NFL teams, but that hasn’t been the case. Owens’ attitude may have cost him every job he’s ever had. Doesn’t he think it’s time to do a little bit of changing?

Check out a video of T.O. flaunting his athletic abilities back in 2010 when he was looking for a football team to sign him.

