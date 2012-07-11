If Tom Cruise and Scientology couldn’t get any weirder, supposedly Tom Cruise has magical powers like Gandolf because of his Scientology level. Supposedly he can control M.E.S.T — Matter, Energy, Time and Space. Yea, and I’m actually Optimus Prime.

Crazy pint-sized thespian Tom Cruise is not only p*ss poor in the acting stakes, but he can also apparently move inanimate objects with the power of his mind alone and force his stubborn spirit to leave its body at will.

Strewth mate! That’s some pretty out of this world kind of hocus pocus right there. But what is it that turned Tom into such a gifted warlock and cunning wizard capable of bending the laws of physics and nature to his command and travel like a shape-shifting sorcerer through the astral spheres.

Scientology! that’s who. The Church who Cruise has famously sworn his allegiance to, believes the Top Gun Maverick has ‘telekinetic and telepathic powers’

An investigation by Rolling Stone back in 2006 revealed that the 50-year-old Hollywood hot head had already obtained an advanced level of Scientology and was known as an ‘Operating Thetan’ or an ‘OT’.

source: celebs.gather.com

