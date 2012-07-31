Indy
GOSSIP: Tyler The Creator Gets Arrested

Earlier this year, he got in trouble with LGBT groups for using the word “fa**ot” 213 times on his album.

And he’s continuing his reign of terror after he was arrested outside The Roxy in El Lay last night for fighting with the sound guy and trashing sound equipment on stage.

The 20-year-old performed at the venue earlier in the night when all of a sudden, he lost his cool and went OFF on the sound engineer after there were some technical difficulties. Not only did he fight with the guy, but then he trashed a whole bunch of sound equipment ON STAGE!

Cops arrived around 11:30 PM and took him into custody, in front of his mother, who was yelling at the cops and was visibly upset.

At this point, fans outside chanted “FREE TYLER!!” as police were escorting him to the cop car.

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Dept. had this to say:

“[Tyler] just destroyed an electric soundboard belonging to the venue. As [Tyler] was being escorted to a nearby radio car, the crowd exiting the venue became angry and rushed into the street, towards deputies.”

