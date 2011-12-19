Gossip: Beyonce’s Parents Formally End Marriage

It looks like Beyonce’s mom is officially rejoining the ranks of the single ladies. TMZ.com says Tina Knowles and Beyonce’s dad Mathew Knowles are officially over. The final decree to end their marriage was reportedly issued in a Texas court last month. Tina first filed for divorce in 2009. The filing came around the same time a woman slapped Mathew with a paternity suit, claiming he was the father of her son. Beyonce later ended her business relationship with her dad. The woman’s claims turned out to be true, but Tina’s initial divorce filing was dropped when neither she or Mathew showed up in court in 2010. TMZ cites court documents that shows Tina re-filed the divorce petition on August 30th. She says the marriage was “insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities,” preventing “any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

Beyonce, meantime, is expecting her first child with rap superstar Jay-Z in February. The couple married in 2008 after six years of dating. Beyonce revealed her pregnancy news at the MTV Video Music Awards this year to great fanfare. The singer’s announcement quickly became a top trending topic on Twitter and other outlets.

