gossip
Home

Gossip: Beyonce’s Parents Formally End Marriage

Leave a comment

Beyonce's Parents Formally End Marriage

It looks like Beyonce’s mom is officially rejoining the ranks of the single ladies.  TMZ.com says Tina Knowles and Beyonce’s dad Mathew Knowles are officially over.  The final decree to end their marriage was reportedly issued in a Texas court last month.  Tina first filed for divorce in 2009.  The filing came around the same time a woman slapped Mathew with a paternity suit, claiming he was the father of her son.  Beyonce later ended her business relationship with her dad.  The woman’s claims turned out to be true, but Tina’s initial divorce filing was dropped when neither she or Mathew showed up in court in 2010.  TMZ cites court documents that shows Tina re-filed the divorce petition on August 30th.  She says the marriage was “insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities,” preventing “any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

Beyonce, meantime, is expecting her first child with rap superstar Jay-Z in February.  The couple married in 2008 after six years of dating.  Beyonce revealed her pregnancy news at the MTV Video Music Awards this year to great fanfare.  The singer’s announcement quickly became a top trending topic on Twitter and other outlets.

Gossip: Beyonce's Parents Formally End Marriage

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 9 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 12 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close