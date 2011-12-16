gossip
Kelly Rowland Talks Her Low “Here I Am” Album Sales

Kelly Rowland's "Here I Am" Album CoverKelly Rowland’s “Here I Am” album wasn’t as much of a success as she and her fans had hoped for – despite the popularity of lead single “Motivation.” It debuted at the #3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart after selling 77,000 copies, but was #1 on the Billboard R&B Album chart.

However, Kelly is defending the “flop.” She told JET Magazine:

“I was very happy with the album, period. It was a long time coming and I’m proud that ‘Motivation’ was nominated for a Grammy; it’s been a really great year,” she says after a brief pause. But the writer noticed that “her tone holds a mixture of slight annoyance, understandable frustration and reasonable divatude.”

Despite Kelly’s claim that she’s happy with the album sales, her New Years Resolution says otherwise: “I want an album in the Top 5,” she shares.

