Kelly Rowland Talks Her Low “Here I Am” Album Sales

Kelly Rowland’s “Here I Am” album wasn’t as much of a success as she and her fans had hoped for – despite the popularity of lead single “Motivation.” It debuted at the #3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart after selling 77,000 copies, but was #1 on the Billboard R&B Album chart.

However, Kelly is defending the “flop.” She told JET Magazine:

“I was very happy with the album, period. It was a long time coming and I’m proud that ‘Motivation’ was nominated for a Grammy; it’s been a really great year,” she says after a brief pause. But the writer noticed that “her tone holds a mixture of slight annoyance, understandable frustration and reasonable divatude.”

Despite Kelly’s claim that she’s happy with the album sales, her New Years Resolution says otherwise: “I want an album in the Top 5,” she shares.

Kelly Says Being Bossy Is Why She’s Still Single

Kelly Rowland Almost Married The Wrong Man Like BFF Kim Kardashian

Kelly Rowland Has A Sex Shop Obsession