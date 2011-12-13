Besides Hulk Hogan, Another Wrestler Now Wants to Sue Hogan’s Ex Wife!

Hulk Hogan’s best wrestler friend Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake has adamantly denied claims made by Hulk’s ex-wife Linda Hogan that the pair had a gay relationship

Mr Beefcake, real name Ed Leslie, told TMZ today that he is prepared to sue Linda over the allegations.

Back in June during a radio interview, Linda alleged that Beefcake and Hogan engaged in homoerotic behaviour outside the wrestling ring.

Hogan has already filed a defamation lawsuit against Linda against that and other allegations she made that he physically abused her during their marriage.

Now, 54-year-old Beefcake is set to follow suit, telling TMZ that he has already instructed his lawyer to draw up a lawsuit which he will soon file.

He said: ‘I’ve known [Linda] for almost 40 years, but when she starts trying to ruin our careers, it just ain’t fair.

‘Hulk is a tremendous person,’ he added. ‘A great man who deserves to be happy.’

Last week Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, filed a 18 page lawsuit in Florida.

‘If any of that was true, I would admit it, and (if) I was a homosexual I would embrace it,’ he said in an interview with Us Weekly.

‘It’s just so crazy to hear, so I have a real problem with it if you’re going to say I’m something that I’m not to try to ruin my career and my livelihood, I have to answer her back.

‘It’s so ridiculous. I don’t mean to laugh about it, because it’s not funny. But it’s insane. It doesn’t make any sense to me.’

Hogan claims in the lawsuit that Linda lied and defamed him in her new book, Wrestling the Hulk – My Life Against the Ropes and claims she wrote it to help revive her career.

SOURCE : http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2073365/Brutus-The-Barber-Beefcake-sue-Hulk-Hogans-ex-wife-Linda-gay-claims.html#ixzz1gQSUgbXH

